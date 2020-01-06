Filming Of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Commences; Manoj Bajpayee Shares On Instagram

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an upcoming Indian Hindi language film. It is a family comedy that has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and is being produced by Zee Studios. The movie was officially announced on December 24, 2019, and will be starring Diljit Dosanjh along with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Recently, the actors of the film took to their social media accounts and revealed that the shooting for the film has begun. Read on for more details.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari updates

Director Abhishek Sharma, while talking about the film to a media portal, said that the movie is set in the 90s when there were no social media or mobile phones. He had also revealed that the movie shoot has been scheduled from January 6 till mid-March 2020.

Further speaking about the release dates, he said that the movie is likely to release before the year ends. Abhishek Sharma’s projects include movies like The Zoya Factor, which starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, and Tere Bin Laden among the many films he has made.

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a picture of a clapperboard suggesting that the team has begun shooting for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. This would be the first time that Bollywood will see Manoj Bajpai, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Shaikh sharing the big screen together. The cast of the film seems very excited to present the film to the fans of Bollywood.

While Manoj Bajpai was last seen in Amazon Prime's original series, The Family Man, Diljit Dosanjh's Good Newwz is still running in theatres.

Fatima Shaikh gained fame in Aamir Khan starrer, Dangal. In that movie, she had played the biographical role of Geeta Phogat who won India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

