Fatima Sana Shaikh To Star In Tamil Remake Of Hit Film 'Aruvi', Shooting To Start Mid-2021

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is set to star in the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil hit film Aruvi. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans and revealed that the film is not titled yet and is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2021. The upcoming project will be helmed by filmmaker E Niwas, who is a recipient of the National film award for Shool (1999).

Fatima Sana Shaikh to be a part of Tamil remake

The upcoming movie will see Fatima portraying a fiery, eponymous character made memorable by Aditi Balan in the Tamil original. The film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Faith Films. Speaking about the forthcoming movie and sharing her excitement of being a part of such an amazing project, Fatima said,

"I am so thrilled to do the remake of Aruvi and really looking forward to diving deep into the skin of the character. I am really glad that Applause Entertainment and Faith Films have come together with E Niwas to make this great content and I am really excited to embark on this journey."

Aruvi which was released in 2017, garnered massive appreciation from the viewers and later smashed all box office records. The social satire also went on to widely travel across prestigious film festivals, winning accolades and cult status along the way. The film was hailed by viewers and critics alike and it became the rare commercial entertainer that also held a mirror to society, with its sparkling commentary on consumerism and misogyny, among other prevalent issues. The protagonist of the film, Aruvi was heralded as a progressive, post-modern symbol of feminism, and her radical journey through the film was a spellbinding, sucker punch to the gut. The story chronicles the life of Aruvi, a middle-class girl, who was thrown out of her house after her family accused her of having brought shame on them. Later, as she tries to survive on her own, she must overcome several challenges.

