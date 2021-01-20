Siddhant Chaturvedi's Stunning Photo Makes Fatima Sana Shaikh Go 'Whoa'; Check Out

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, to share a post of him looking all stunning. The actor can be seen looking all suave in the picture. Along with the pic, the actor went on to pen a quirky caption as he describes the picture. On seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of him posing for the camera where he looked all handsome. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a bike and striking a pose. The actor can also be seen giving some tough looks in his candid pic. Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen wearing a biking suit, shoes, a pair of round sunglasses, and opted for a spiky hairdo, and full-grown beard.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a quirky caption for the picture. He wrote, “Karle tu ride mere naaaaaaaal”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from going gaga over the post. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the actor’s looks and personality, while some were gushing over the post. Apart from fans, several celebs and friends of the actor went on to leave some comments on the post. Fatima Sana Shaikh commented saying “woah” after looking at the pic, while another one said, “Love the look”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more giving fans a glimpse of life through social media. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share another stunning picture of him where he looks truly unmissable. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen giving an intense look. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and opted for a silver chain. Take a look at the post below.

