Fatima Sana Shaikh To Team Up With Leading Production House For A Short Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh surprised everyone with her stellar performance in the commercial success Dangal alongside Aamir khan. The actor was praised for her work and appreciated by fans and critics alike. She later went on to appear in Thugs of Hindostan and did a fine job in the film as well.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, to team up with Karan Johar for upcoming short film?

Currently, the actor will most likely be seen in a short film produced by Dharma productions. Karan Johar and Fatima are said to be working together on an unnamed short film project. The short film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously worked in films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya and Dhadak. The actor was previously seen working with Yash Raj Films for the film Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. The film was directed by Krishna Acharya, though the film did satisfactorily on the box office, Fatima was praised for her performance.

Kiara Advani was last seen working in a short film by Karan Johar. She was praised for taking up such an unconventional role and creating such an impactful performance with it. She was applauded by fans and critics for her brave performance. Fatima is currently working on Bhoot Police which will be a horror-comedy. She will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Ali Fazal. The actor is also expected to be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled anthology.

