Fatima Sana Shaikh's Career Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since 'Dangal'; Read Details

Fatima Sana Shaikh won a million hearts with her debut performance in Dangal. The actor is very popular on social media and has a loyal fan base. Here is a look at Fatima Shaikh’s net worth in 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's net worth

According to several media portals, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s net worth is approximately $2 million, which is around Rs 15.25 crores. Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted in the Bollywood industry in the year 1997 in the film Ishq. After that, she graced the silver screen with Chachi 420.

However, she rose to fame after starring in the superhit film, Dangal in the year 2016. Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the character of Geeta Phogat in the sports biopic film. The actor’s performance was very well received by fans and critics alike.

She even won the Best Debut Female award for this movie. Dangal became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Following its debacle, Fatima was seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, where she shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Amir Khan. Fatima has also been a part of various television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's career

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut in Bollywood with the film Ishq that released in the year 1997. She had shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Kajol. The movie was received well by fans and critics.

Fatima went on to do movies like Bade Dilwale, One 2 Ka 4, Akaash Vani. She was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which received a mixed response from critics and fans. Fatima Sana Shaikh has several projects lined up her way.

She will be seen in an upcoming dark anthology comedy film, Ludo. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie’s release date is yet to be announced. Other than this, she will be seen in movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Bhoot Police.

