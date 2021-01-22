'Fauja': The Director-producer Trio Talk About Taking Fauja Singh's Story To The Audience

Director Omung Kumar B announced that he is working on a new venture, an autobiographical film on the life of world's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh. He shared a picture with his team of producer's and writer's and wrote that they're all like-minded people who will bring life to the Fauja Singh biopic. Fauja Singh is a British Sikh marathon runner who has made multiple world records in various age brackets. Here's what the director, producer trio had to say about making the Fauja Singh biopic.

Biopic to be made on world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja

The roller coaster-ride-like journey of the world's oldest marathon runner will be recreated in a biopic by director Omung Kumar B. While talking about the film, Omung said, "The story of Fauja Singh depicts the insurmountable odds stacked against him and what sheer power of will can make of someone who is challenged medically, by age and by society." He had previously mentioned that he was proud to start his directorial project.

Producer Kunal Shivdasani said that it is a beautiful story about a man whose life takes him on an epic journey making him a world icon as he discovers his passion for running marathons. He added, "eventually that guided him to make an impact on the world by bringing about a change to humanity. Omung is a dear friend and we share the same vision for the film so having him chair the director's role for this film was a unanimous decision." He added that they are very excited to offer this story to viewers, who have been deprived of cinema for quite some time. "Our film intends to make the amazing journey of Fauja Singh personal to everyone watching it," he shared.

Co-producer Raj Shaandilya said that Fauja Singh is the real king and they were all honoured to present his story in a cinematic form for the Indian diaspora around the world. He added, "This story takes us on a journey through time and makes the realization of what our grandparents have been through hit home. It is a film that promises an instant to connect."

Who is Fauja Singh?

Marathon runner Fauja Singh has beaten a number of world records in multiple age brackets. His best personal time for the London Marathon is 6 hour and 2 minutes. A biography called Turbaned Tornado was written by writer Kushwant Singh. He has been a part of several marathons and has been an inspiration for many marathon runners.

