Omung Kumar Announces 'Fauja', A Biopic On The Life Of World's Oldest Marathon Runner

Director and producer Omung Kumar, most-popular for his biographical drama Sarbjit and sports biopic Mary Kom will be directing another sports biopic dedicated to the Marathon runner Fauja Singh. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced this news on Instagram, sharing that the film is an adaptation of the popular book Turbaned Tornado. Fauja Singh is a British Marathon runner, better known as Sikh Superman. Check out the announcement about the next sports biopic in Bollywood.

Omung Kumar to direct Fauja Singh's biopic

Sharing a picture of the team of Fauja on Instagram, Taran posted details about Omung Kumar's next. He also shared that the upcoming sports biopic in Bollywood will be co-produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Kunal Shivdasani. Omung Kumar's next will follow the story of Fauja Singh, better known as Sikh Superman. He stunned the world by shattering a number of records in multiple age brackets as one of the oldest marathon runners.

Fauja Singh made his debut as a Marathon Runner in the year 2000, at the age of 89. So far, the 109-year-old marathon runner has completed the London Marathon six times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, among other places. The screenplay is an adaptation of Khushwant Singh's book Turbaned Tornado, published by Rupa Publications. As per reports by Deadline, Vipul Mehta is penning the script for Fauja Singh.

During an interview with Deadline, the producer of the film Kunal Shivdasani said that the film is a beautiful story about a man whose life takes him on an epic journey, making him a world icon as he discovers his passion for running marathons. Eventually, this led him to make an impact on the world by bringing a change to humanity. Speaking about the director Omung Kumar, the producer said that he's a dear friend and they share the same vision for the film. He has directed two of the best and the most successful biopics in the country and having him on the director's chair was a unanimous decision.

The co-producer of the film, Raaj Shaandilyaa said that Fauja Singh is the real king and they were all honoured to present his story in the form of a cinematic experience for the Indian diaspora world over. He added that story will take viewers on a journey through time and make them realise what their grandparents have been through hit home.

