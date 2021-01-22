Preity Zinta Digs Out Picture From 'good Old Days', Says 'Feels Like A Lifetime Ago'

Preity Zinta recently gave her fans a glimpse of her childhood days. On Jan 22, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of her, featuring her siblings. Sharing the image on social media, Zinta also penned a caption, wherein, she talked about the 'good old days'. Take a look at Preity Zinta's family throwback picture.

Preity Zinta's childhood picture

In the above Instagram post, Preity Zinta posed with her brothers, Deepanker and Manish Zinta. The throwback picture looks a little blurred. As mentioned in the actor's post, the picture was taken in Upper Simla Area. Here, the star looks adorable in her yellow sweater and short hair.

Talking about the throwback pictures, Preity Zinta shared, "Looking back at the good old days when we never got excited about posing for a photo, never cared who liked it, never heard of the word Selfie or a Cellphone". She further added, "Feels like a lifetime ago but we were never bored, never restless and never indoors". Preity Zinta also said that the new generation will never know the old kind of freedom and innocence. Check out Preity's Instagram caption.

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over Preity Zinta's photos. One of the users wrote, "So true!!!!! Those were the days", while another added, "Agreed! Those were the good old days!". Another fan commented, "Thanks @realpz for sharing your days of innocence and freedom from technology". One of the users added, "Thank for giving such amazing movies and making my childhood memorable @realpz". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Preity Zinta Instagram comment section

