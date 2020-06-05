When Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra Rocked At The Latter's Reception Party

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are well known for their versatile and diverse roles in the film industry. Both the actors are also seen on a chat show where both the ladies mentioned their keen liking for each other's work and personas. This great bond was also shown when both the ladies were seen dancing to the song Pinga at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona's third and final reception party.

A dance faceoff between the divas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had hosted their third and final reception party at Taj Lands End. In the video posted by a fan account, one can see both Priyanka and Deepika having a fun dance war on the song Pinga in which Ranveer Singh also joins. It is a song from Bajirao Mastani, a film in which Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh acted in.

While Priyanka was wearing a white top and with a matching skirt gown, Deepika sported a black and golden lehenga. Both the actors were dancing quite eccentrically and it seemed like they were enjoying the party a lot. The fan who posted the video mentioned that the true star of the dance face-off was, in fact, Ranveer Singh. Fans mentioned that they thought this was a lovely moment between all the actors.

Deepika Padukone is currently self-isolating with her husband Ranveer Singh. She frequently posts on social media and keeps fans updated about her lockdown routine. She had also recently posted about the movie The Green Mile on her story and recommended that her fans watch the movie.

Priyanka Chopra is also self-quarantining with her husband Nick Jonas in LA. LA is currently in a chaotic situation due to the protest on George Floyd's death. In support of which Priyanka had posted a picture featuring Floyd's last words and captioned the picture by talking about how no one should be treated in such a way. She wrote that racism needs to end and also that she would pray for Floyd's family, in her caption.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's Instagram

