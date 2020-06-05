Priyanka Chopra's films where she played a haughty character convincingly 

Priyanka Chopra has played several characters over the years, some of which have been highly compelling in nature. She has delivered some of her greatest performances in such layered characters, winning fans and critics alike. Priyanka Chopra was loved by her fans even when she played an arrogant character. Here is a list of films in which Priyanka Chopra played a haughty character.

Fashion

The undercurrents of the glamorous world of fashion was explored by director Madhur Bhandarkar in this film. Fashion received massive praise and was loved by audiences. Priyanka Chopra played a small-town girl who harboured aspirations of making her career in the fashion industry. Over time, she becomes successful and this plays a huge role in changing her demeanour. However, she soon realises that the glamorous world she idolised as a teen is nothing compared to the reality of it. She soon spirals down into a life of negativity but bounces back eventually.

Aitraaz

Released in 2004, Aitraaz came with a fresh storyline. The film revolved around the lives of three people. Akshay Kumar's character Raj is falsely accused by his ex-girlfriend (Priyanka Chopra) on charges of sexual harassment. The ex-girlfriend is now Raj’s employer’s wife and therefore assumes power over him. Priyanka played the role of Mrs. Sonia Roy and was convincing as the mean antagonist of the film. She was even loved by her fans for playing the negative character and being part of an amazing film.

Baywatch

Baywatch came as a film version of the classic American TV series. The movie had an ensemble star cast and fans were excited to see Priyanka Chopra in the film. She played the antagonist in the film and her character had a calm determination of a Hollywood villain. Priyanka Chopra was highly praised for her performance in the film. It was after this film that fans wished to see more of Priyanka Chopra in negative roles.

What's Your Raashee?

What's Your Raashee? came out in 2009 and was a fun comedy film. Priyanka Chopra and Harman Bhaweja played the lead in the film. Harman Bhaweja 's character Yogesh is forced to get married as soon as possible. He thus sets on a quest to find the perfect girl for himself and in this process encounters girls from different zodiac signs. Priyanka Chopra plays all the characters of all 12 girls in the film. In the bit where she plays the girl with Leo sign, she can be seen as daunting and intimidating. The character was played well by Priyanka and she delivered a convincing performance. Fans loved how well Priyanka Chopra covered all the signs with apt portrayals.

