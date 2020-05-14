These Fiery One-liners From Richa Chadha's Movies Prove She Is A Boss Lady

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is one of the finest actors who is known for portraying fiery roles. She made her debut with the movie ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ and since then she has become popular for essaying unconventional roles. Whether it is foul-tongued gangster’s wife or a fierce lady-don, the diva has many on-screen personalities to her credit.
Richa Chadha has won hearts with her laudable performances on the silver screen and has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The diva has delivered some unforgettable dialogues in her movies. Here is a collection of it.
Isse badi saza kya hogi, jaan bhi nikal li aur zinda bhi choda diya – Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela
Khana Khao, taqay aayega, Bahar jaake beizatti mat karana – Gangs of Wasseypur
Har goli ke saath sirf beta nahi, maa bhi marti hai – Tamanchey
Aap akele rehte hain? – Masaan
Pehle Payment phir enjoyment – Fukrey
Jo Bhi kiya Hum dono ne Kiya – Masaan
Dil Kyun Kisi Par Aitbaar Karta Hai … Yeh Bas Dil Hi Jaanta Hai – Cabaret
Yakeen Ke Chakke Pe Toh Duniya Ghoomti Hai … Maano Toh Mitti Mein Khazana Hai, Na Maano Toh Khazane Mein Mitti – Fukrey
Duniya Ki Tarah Kahani Bhi Chalti Hi Rehti Hai … Uska Kabhi Koi Perfect the End Nahi Hota – 3 storeys
Kahaniyan Khud Ko Sunao Ya Kisi Aur Ko … Maza Utna Hi Aata Hai … Dil Laga Rehta Hai – 3 storeys
On the professional front, Richa Chadha was last seen on the silver screen essaying the role of Meenu in the movie Panga. The movie was helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and bankrolled by Fox Star Studious. Along with Richa Chadha, the movie featured Kangana Ranaut and Jassi Gill in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie depicted the jovial life of a Kabaddi player. As per reports, the diva will next be seen in a movie titled Bholi Punjaban. Apart from this, she will also reportedly star in Shakeela and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.
