Richa Chadha Celebrates Mother's Day With A Troll, Thanks Her Mom For Photos; See Pics

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha shared the most adorable anecdote from her life about her mother's love and care for her. She revealed that her mother knew that she didn't like 'trolls'. Through her social media update, Richa shared that her mom did an entire photoshoot with a troll doll just to get her to like 'trolls'.

Of course, the mother-daughter duo has different perceptions of the word 'troll' but the pictures that Richa shared on Twitter are beyond adorable. The little figurine of a troll, nicely placed between the flowers, is sure to make you laugh. The Fukrey actor thanked her mother and also wished her a happy Mother's Day as she shared the pictures.

I once told my mom that trolls annoy me... she did a photo shoot with a troll doll, cuz she wanted me to LOVE trolls! Haha. Thanks mom. Not posting a photo, cuz you’re private. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/l0oVrv66XY — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 10, 2020

The lockdown has taken a toll on the daily activities of not just the industries in the country but also the daily lives of people. In fact, Richa Chadha and her fiance Ali Fazal had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India. They have reportedly shifted their impending nuptials for later this year when the conditions around the globe would be better than they are now.

Until then, Richa Chadha has been keeping her fans and followers engaged with her social media updates while under self-quarantine. Recently, she shared a hilarious meme featuring herself as he popular character Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey. The meme gives a hilarious twist to life under lockdown for her as it shows one's home as a prison.

What's next for Richa Chadha?

As mentioned in a report published by leading news daily, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently gearing up for the next instalment of the hit franchise, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie. Reportedly, as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film.

