Filmmaker Asif Kapadia Pays Tribute To Diego Maradona: 'He Always Seemed Indestructible'

The world of football woke up to the shocking news of ace footballer Diego Maradona passing away after suffering a heart attack, according to Daily Mail. His fans all over the world are mourning his sudden death. Many known celebrities have paid tributes to the star footballer, and among them is filmmaker Asif Kapadia. The British filmmaker took to his Twitter to pay homage to the athlete and penned a heartfelt message recalling the time that they both had met each other. Have a look at the post.

Filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s homage to Diego Maradona

Asif Kapadia, who was responsible for directing a documentary film on Diego Maradona, has now paid tribute to the late footballer. The filmmaker recalled the time when he got a chance to meet Maradonna, and how he had touched the footballer’s feet. Penning a heartfelt message for Diego Maradona, Asif wrote:

Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona pic.twitter.com/4BSULN9rdt — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) November 25, 2020

Asif Kapadia’s Diego Maradona documentary had released last year. The documentary revolved arounf the life and career of the athlete. The documentary had many unseen footages. The documentary film was received and appreciated highly by the audience as well as the critics.

Hailing from Argentina, Diego Maradona had a long career spanning nearly two decades in which he gave splendid performances. He had represented Argentina internationally and had also played for Barcelona during his tenure as a professional footballer. He had consistently played in the position of a striker throughout his career and has a vast number of memorable goals under his belt. He died on November 25 at the age of 60.

