'Kangana Ranaut A Model Student', Says Impressed 'Panga' Kabaddi Coach Gauri Wadekar

Kangana Ranaut's earnest preparation for her roles in all her films has always made headlines and it is no different for her upcoming sports drama film Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the story of the film is that of a mother looking to make a comeback as a national-level kabaddi player with the support of her family. Actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the lead role and as per reports, she underwent rigorous training in kabaddi under the guidance of Gauri Wadekar, Indian kabaddi champion who has represented India twice internationally.

Kangana's dedication in learning the sport in order to portray the role to perfection has impressed her trainer as she called the actor a model student on the set. Gauri Wadekar revealed that the Manikarnika actor had been quick to grasp the techniques and advanced in her training very swiftly. She also spoke about Kangana's punctuality throughout their practice sessions in different cities in the country.

The awestruck Gauri trained with the actor for five months and revealed that she had designed the regime for Kangana according to the stages in the life of her on-screen character. Kangana also spoke about the diet she had to follow in order to gain the stamina to play kabaddi initially as a player in the attacking position(raider) in the game and later as a mother who decides to return to the field post-pregnancy. Gauri Wadekar also spoke about the professionalism with which Kangana Ranaut shot for the game sequences and expressed that even though the actor had aced the tricks of the game to the best of her capacity, she had been worried about Kangana getting tackled by the pro-Kabaddi players.

About the film

Panga is reportedly a story about picking a fight and challenging the society, as revealed by Ashwiny Iyer who added that Kangana's character in the film breaks the stereotypes of the typical mother and wife in the film. Panga is also about the importance of having a supportive and encouraging family when a woman decides to pursue her passion apart from her personal life. The promotions for the film are on full swing as the film is slated for a worldwide release on January 24, 2020. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta.

