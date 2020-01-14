Kangana Ranaut Steps Into 2020 High On Fashion With Subtle Glam And Ninja Looks, See Pics

Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has always made a statement with her fashion sense every time she has stepped out to promote her upcoming sports drama film Panga. The actor has been slaying with her traditional Indian outfits as she stepped out for the promotion of the film earlier on Tuesday. Stunning photos of the actor in a simple yet experimental look have been posted on her official Instagram account defining the excellent choices that Kangana has made for 'stepping into 2020' as the caption read like a checklist with three important elements- organic look, subtle glam, pockets in everything.

The actor can be seen in a traditional ensemble of a simple red maple dress with pants and a dupatta. The actor paired the look with statement earrings and heels. Later in the day, the actor wore a completely different set of outfit adding a dash of glam to the previously subtle statement.

Doling out 'ninja' fashion tips for her fans through the caption, Kangana Ranaut dolled up for Panga promotions at a singing reality show. She wore a yellow outfit with a heavy neckpiece and paired it with a gold and black floral overcoat. With minimal makeup and black heels, Kangana had her style game on point.

About Panga

Panga is a story about picking a fight and challenging the society, as revealed earlier by director Ashwiny Iyer who said that Kangana's character in the film breaks the stereotypes of a typical mother and wife in the film. Panga is also about the importance of having a supportive and encouraging family when a woman decides to pursue her passion apart from her personal life. The promotions for the film are in full swing as the film is slated for a worldwide release on January 24, 2020. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta.

