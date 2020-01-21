Salman Khan Is Believed To Have Turned Down THESE Blockbuster Films

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is currently busy in balancing the shooting schedule between his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and his ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor's stardom never lets him down at the box-office. Though his recent release Dabangg 3 was criticised by the critics and the audience, it is reported that the film managed to collect an estimated amount of ₹150 crores at the box-office. Salman Khan has been working in the film industry for more than three decades. From downfalls to shining like a star, he has always taken a notch-up when it comes to selecting his scripts for masses. But there are many other biggies which he reportedly rejected. Here is the list.

Films rejected by Salman Khan

Ghajini

Ghajini, released in 2008, was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ghajini also marked the debut of south actor Asin. Reportedly, Amir Khan himself recommended to rope in Salman after reading the script. It is still unknown how Amir ended up playing the lead.

Chak De India

The sports drama Chak De India, starring Shah Rukh Khan, gained a positive response from the critics and the audience at the box-office. Reportedly, the makers approached the Sultan actor but due to the unavailability of dates, the project was passed on to Shah Rukh Khan. The film released in 2007 narrates the story of Kabir Khan, a coach of the Indian National Women's Hockey team.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The Aditya Chopra directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has completed more than 1000 weeks and still counting. The film was an instant hit and Kajol and Shah Rukh gained massive popularity. Reportedly, the makers wanted to cast either Saif Ali Khan or Salman Khan in the lead. But both the Khans turned down the project and eventually, SRK bagged the character of Raj Malhotra.

Baazigar

SRK's performance in the film Baazigar garnered much appreciation from the critics and the audience. Not only this, but it also earned him many awards. Reportedly, directors Abbas-Mustan wanted to cast Salman in the lead. It is reported that Salman himself accepted that he rejected Baazigar.

