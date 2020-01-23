Kajol Is Believed To Have Rejected These Super-hit Films; Check List

With an amazing Bollywood career since her debut from the film Bekhudi and commercial success with Baazigar, Kajol was seen in a number of films. The actor is undoubtedly Bollywood’s most popular and loved actors.

She is known for her flawless acting skills as she reigned Bollywood for more than a decade. However, Kajol has turned down many movies which were admired by the audience and was hit at the box-office. Here is a list of movies rejected by Kajol.

3 Idiots

Reportedly, the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots was first offered to Kajol. But the actor refused the offer as she was not happy with the role. 3 Idiots is a comedy-drama film co-written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the lead role.

Dil Se

Dil Se was another Bollywood blockbuster that was turned down by Kajol. The actress said 'NO' to Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece and the main lead role went to Manisha Koirala. The film was truly a phenomenal film of its time with great music. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Dil To Pagal Hai

The role of Nisha was first offered to Kajol but she rejected as she stated that she cannot dance and she does not want to do a supporting role. The role went to Karisma Kapoor and the musical romantic film was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film featured Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

Veer-Zaara

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara was a massive hit in Bollywood. The director Yash Chopra offered the role of 'Zaara' opposite Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol initially. But she turned down the offer and then it was played by Preity Zinta.

Mohabbatein

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein was a success and won many awards. Initially, the role of 'Megha' who appeared in flashbacks as Khan's lover was offered to Kajol. But the actor rejected the offer and later the role was passed on to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

