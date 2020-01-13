Kajol Shows How To Rock A Salwar Kameez Like A Pro In These Pictures!

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the B-Town today. Apart from impressing the audience with her acting skills, Kajol is also known to be a style icon, who always flaunts her unique style, be it in traditional wear or western outfits. Here we have compiled some of the best and beautiful photos of Kajol in salwar kameez.

Kajol proves that salwar kameez is the best outfit idea for every season

1. Kajol wore this salwar kameez during her recent movie promotions. She looked pretty in this white and black-bordered salwar kameez.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn (Instagram)

2. In this picture, Kajol is looking simple and elegant in her white salwar kameez with frizzy hair.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

3. This photo of Kajol is an old one that she posted on her Instagram handle. Here, she is again wearing a pink coloured salwar kameez.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

4. Kajol is looking beautiful in this white salwar kameez with blue designs on it. She completed the look with big earrings and a perfect smile.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

5. Kajol wore this dusty pink salwar kameez during the Diwali season to rock the traditional look.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

6. In this picture, Kajol looks amazing in her white kameez and shimmery blue salwar with heavy jewelry.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

7. Kajol stuns the traditional look in this blue coloured dress along with heavy golden dupatta.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

8. Kajol is looking stunning in this yellow salwar kameez along with beige dupatta completing her traditional look.

Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

Promo Image courtesy: @kajol (Instagram)

