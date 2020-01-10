Kajol's Instagram Photos And Some Of Her Most Inspiring Red Outfits

Kajol Devgan is considered one of the most popular Hindi film actors of all time. She is best known for her role as Simran in the film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She was considered one of the best actresses of her time and has also received the Padma Shri award.

After her debut in Bekhudi and commercial success in Baazigar, the actress was soon seen in a number of films. Kajol's most prominent films include Karan Arjun, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many more. Although Kajol is not seen in many movies today, she has kept her charm alive with her social media account. Here are Kajol's best outfits in the colour red.

Kajol's Instagram: Best outfits in the colour of love (red)

