Kajol Has Been Giving Some Major 'bandhani' Inspiration With Her Unique Sarees And Blouses

Kajol is one of the most prominent names in the Bollywood industry. Besides her performances, she is also known for her stunning fashion sense.

Different from other celebrities, Kajol opts for Indian attires more than Western ones. The unique saree and blouse looks and combinations are admired by many.

Here are the many different and beautiful saree looks of the actor.

Kajol-inspired ways to carry the bandhani look with her gorgeous sarees and blouses

