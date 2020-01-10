The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kajol Has Been Giving Some Major 'bandhani' Inspiration With Her Unique Sarees And Blouses

Bollywood News

Kajol has always been attached and true to her roots and traditions. Read ahead to know how uniquely Kajol has incorporated the 'bandhani' look in her style.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kajol

Kajol is one of the most prominent names in the Bollywood industry. Besides her performances, she is also known for her stunning fashion sense.

Different from other celebrities, Kajol opts for Indian attires more than Western ones. The unique saree and blouse looks and combinations are admired by many.

Here are the many different and beautiful saree looks of the actor. 

Also Read | Memorable Kajol Dance Songs That Fans Had A Blast Grooving To

Kajol-inspired ways to carry the bandhani look with her gorgeous sarees and blouses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Also Read | Kajol Has An Opinion About Current Generation Of Actors, THIS Is Her Advice To Them

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Also Read | Kajol Reveals That She Gossiped About Ajay Devgn Before Meeting Him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Also Read | Kajol Shares A Loving Post About Husband Ajay Devgn And Their 21 Years Of Journey Together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
UN PLEA IN SC FOR ROHINGYAS
LJP REJECTS PRASHANT KISHOR'S OFFER
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE DEMAND IN MAHA