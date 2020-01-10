Kajol Has Been Giving Some Major 'bandhani' Inspiration With Her Unique Sarees And Blouses

Kajol is one of the most prominent names in the Bollywood industry. Besides her performances, she is also known for her stunning fashion sense.
Different from other celebrities, Kajol opts for Indian attires more than Western ones. The unique saree and blouse looks and combinations are admired by many.
Here are the many different and beautiful saree looks of the actor.
Also Read | Memorable Kajol Dance Songs That Fans Had A Blast Grooving To
Also Read | Kajol Has An Opinion About Current Generation Of Actors, THIS Is Her Advice To Them
Also Read | Kajol Reveals That She Gossiped About Ajay Devgn Before Meeting Him
Also Read | Kajol Shares A Loving Post About Husband Ajay Devgn And Their 21 Years Of Journey Together
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.