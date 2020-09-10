Filmyzilla Leaks Cargo Movie For Download After Its Netflix Release

Filmyzilla has struck once again with its illegal activities and the latest victim is Cargo movie 2020. The critically acclaimed film has been uploaded on the website. Cargo movie download through Filmyzilla is illegal and users are urged to use the correct means of streaming Cargo movie on Netflix. Anyone can access the site, however, the series is available on the illegal platform for full download. Netflix India on the other hand has not taken any action on the matter yet.

Filmyzilla leaks Cargo movie full download link before release

Director Arati Kadav brought Cargo movie 2020 to life after she was inspired from a shelved project. Through her directorial debut, Kadav explores the untraveled lanes of indie-sci-fi film. Many reviewers describe the film as a potential exploration of a quaint sci-fi film, with a slice of life endings. The drama tells the tale of ‘modern rakshasa resetting people who die’, and the lead characters Prahastha and Yuvishka are the cargo handlers. Like the sedentariness of Prahastha’s job, he has sedentary thoughts as well. He wishes no movement or exploration of his ‘homo-rakshas’ life until Yuvishka arrives.

Cast of Cargo movie on Netflix

The film has Vikrant Massey in the lead role essaying the role of Prahastha. It also has Shweta Tripathi as Yuvishka Shekhar in the lead role. Apart from that, Cargo movie 2020 has Nandu Madhav in a supportive role. Konkana Sen Sharma will also make a contribution to the storyline in the shoes of Mandakini.

The government on a hunt for illegal piracy-related activities-

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

