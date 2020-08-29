Filmyzilla Leaks Sanjay Dutt And Aditya Roy Kapur's Movie 'Sadak 2'

Digital platform Disney+ Hotstar has introduced a wide range of web series and movies like Dil Bechara, Angrezi Medium, and Lootcase, among others. Recently, Sadak 2 released on the digital streaming platform on Friday, August 28, 2020. However, the latest movie fell prey to the piracy website Filmyzilla. Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 leaked on Filmyzilla, resulting in a loss to the makers of the flick. Here is everything you need to know about the latest release, Sadak 2.

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 leaked by Filmyzilla

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020, Friday. The movie is the first one to be leaked by illegal piracy websites like Fiilmyzilla. This site leaks the latest shows, series, and movies for the audience to download through torrents. So, it causes humongous loss to the makers of these films and shows. There are various illegal websites such as Filmyzilla, and Tamilrockers, among others in the country.

About Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is the directorial work of Mahesh Bhatt, who marked his return as a director after 20 years. The drama movie is a sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak. It features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The 2020 film revolves around the life of Ravi Kishore Verma, who is depressed. But he helps a young woman in her mission to expose a Guru, who poses a threat to her life. As per various reports and the actors' social media, the shooting of the movie took place in Ooty, Mumbai, Mysore, and Uttarakhand. The first trailer of Sadak 2 released on YouTube on August 12, 2020, and received a negative response. Check it out:

The government on stopping piracy

Filmyzilla is one of the piracy websites in India. It has leaked numerous movies and web-series including The Lion King, Paatal Lok, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3, among others. The government has taken definitive steps to eradicate the piracy of films and web series. As per the Cinematograph Act approved in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a jail term up to 3 years. Apart from this, the culprits can also have to bear a fine of ₹10 lakhs. Moreover, people circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can face a jail term.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

