Piracy Website Filmyzilla Leaks Episodes Of Crime Thriller 'Abhay 2'

As of yesterday, new additions were made to Kunal Kemmu’s web series Abhay 2. This series features on the streaming platform, Zee 5. However, one can watch the 'Abhay 2' new episodes on the piracy website, Filmyzilla. This piracy website, allows you to do the Abhay 2 web series download for free.

ALSO READ: Movierulz Leaks Telugu Movie 'V' Featuring Nani And Sudheer Babu

About Filmyzilla:

Filmyzilla is one of the largest public torrent websites in India. The illegal website allows one to do movie and web series download for free. Filmyzilla has a huge collection of Bollywood as well as Hollywood movies. Some of the films that are available on the torrent website include The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3 and several others. However, it is important to note that the torrent website that has been banned by the Government of India.

ALSO READ: Cold War Multiplayer Leak Reveals Brand New Revamped Game Mode

Here is a list of some other websites that leak pirated content:

Ssrmovies

Filmy4wap

Mp4moviez

Moviespur

Movie Counter

Bollyshare

Madras Rockers

7starhd

Gomovies

Pagalworld

Moviesda

Bolly4u

Filmywap

9xmovies

123movies

Khatrimaza

ALSO READ: Filmyzilla Leaks Kushal Tandon's Latest Web Series 'Bebaakee'

About Abhay 2:

Kunal Kemmu starrer, Abhay 2 features the life of an investigative officer. In addition to Kemmu, the show also stars actors Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. Kunal plays the role of the protagonist in the crime thriller web series. On the other hand, Ram and Chunky play the role of the antagonists. While the show has been directed by Ken Ghosh, it has been produced by B.P. Singh. You can check out the Abhay 2 trailer here:

Here’s a list of 'Abhay 2' episodes:

Episode. Number. 1- Brain Soup

Episode. Number. 2- One-Legged Skeleton

Episode. Number. 3- The Game Begins

Episode. Number. 4- The 12-Hour Challenge

Episode. Number. 5- Misplaced Retribution

ALSO READ: 'Tenet' And 'The New Mutants' Pirated Copies Leaked Online

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

Image Source: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram & a still from Abhay 2 trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.