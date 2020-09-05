Filmyzilla Leaks American Movie 'Mulan' Featuring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen & Others

Filmyzilla is one of the popular pircay websites along with Movierulz and Tamilrockers. These notorious piracy websites allow users to download an entire upcoming film in HD quality. Mulan is an upcoming American movie which is based on a Chinese ballad of Mulan. The movie stars Liu Yifei as Mulan while Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li are the supporting actors.

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name. The 2020 film is directed by Niki Caro. Mulan has been released digitally at multiple locations worldwide on Disney Plus with premium access. The film was released on the OTT platform on September 4.

However, the piracy website Filmyzilla had leaked a pirated version of the film Mulan recently. These illegal piracy sites are known for leaking many large scale movies. Even after several complaints, these piracy websites still exist and have not refrained from leaking the unreleased or latest movies and series on their various portals. Some piracy websites are already banned by the Madras High court, but yet they exist and the cyber cell hasn't managed to curb the piracy issue as of yet.

Filmyzilla leaks 'Mulan' Full movie for free online download

Reportedly, Filmyzilla leaked an HD version of the American action-drama movie Mulan on the same day as Mulan was released on Disney Plus. However, the portals only share the links for a short while before they are tracked down by the cyber cell.

Disney+ offers Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on their official site of disneyplus.com. The movie will be available on the Disney+ app on select platforms of Apple, Google, and Roku at a later date of December 4 for no extra cost. The Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch the film multiple times on the Disney+ platform.

Experience the legend. Like if you’re ready for Disney’s #Mulan. Now Streaming on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. For more info: https://t.co/do5Ahh8PDQ pic.twitter.com/w78uPNA26G — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) September 4, 2020

Disney 'Mulan' plot

Mulan is based on the Chinese folklore called The Ballad of Mulan. The movie shows a young Chinese maiden who joins the military disguising herself as a male warrior in order to save her ailing father. Her intelligence and valour become an inspiration to many. Take a look at the trailer of the 2020 Disney movie.

Promo Image courtesy: Disney Twitter

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

