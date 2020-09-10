Filmyzilla Leaks 'Hostages' Season 2 For Download After Its OTT Release

Filmyzilla is now responsible for leaking the latest Disney+ Hotstar original release Hostages season 2 2020 for full download. The series has been uploaded on their site. Anyone can access the site, however, the series is available on the illegal platform for full download. Disney+ Hotstar on the other hand has not taken any action on this yet.

Filmyzilla leaks Hostages season 2 on its website

Hostages by Sudhir Mishra tells the thrilling tale of a few people who are kept hostages for political and criminal gains. The drama is roughly adapted from its Israeli counterpart under the same name. The dramatic storyline is set in the Indian sub-continent with several parties at stake. The first version released back in 2019, and the second season released on September 9, 2020. The series is available to legally stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Hostages season 2 is following up on the success of its first season with Tisca Chopra in the lead.

Hostages season 2 cast

This time Ronit Bose Roy plays the lead role in Hostages season 2. He is accompanied by Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, and Shibani Dandekar. Other supporting cast members of Hostage season two are Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas, Mohan Kapur, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial, Kanwaljit Singh, and Dalip Tahil.

Hostages season 2 on Hotstar: Illegal downloads to be curbed

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Filmyzilla keep on emerging every day across the country. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

