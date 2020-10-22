Filmyzilla Leaks Comedy Couple Movie For Download On Its Illegal Website

Digital piracy of content in India is one of the biggest hurdles in front of the entertainment industry. Despite strong rules by the government, illegal websites continue to operate which are involved in online piracy of content. Filmyzilla is one such notorious website which is known to leak various big-budget movies and TV shows on its illegal website. In a recent blow by the ill-famed website, Filmyzilla has leaked the ZEE5 original movie Comedy Couple after its official release. Here is everything you need to know about Filmyzilla making Comedy Couple download available on its website.

Filmyzilla makes Comedy Couple download available on its illegal website

The ZEE5 original movie Comedy Couple released on the OTT platform on October 21, 2020. Within days of its official release, Filmyzilla has now release Comedy Couple full movie on its illegal website. People from around the world can now download Comedy Couple from the Filmyzilla website illegally. This leaking of Comedy Couple on Filmyzilla is expected to leave makers of the movie in a huge loss. However, users are advised not to visit the Filmyzilla website and download the entire movie illegally. To stream the ZEE5 original movie, one just needs to have an active subscription of ZEE5. Anyone with the valid subscription can stream Comedy couple on the OTT platform anytime anywhere. People are advised to use this correct method to watch the Comedy Couple on ZEE5.

About Comedy Couple

Comedy Couple is a romantic comedy movie which explores the lives of two comedians in Gurgaon. It is helmed by Nachiket Samant. The lead roles of two stand up comedians who fall for each other in their journey are played by Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu. The movie also features an interesting twist which causes tensions in their personal and professional lives. From the critics, Comedy Couple movie review has seen mixed reactions. See the Comedy Couple trailer here.

The government against illegal piracy websites

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

