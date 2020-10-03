Filmyzilla Leaks 'Bahut Hua Samman' Web Series After Its OTT Release

Filmyzilla has once again resorted to releasing shows through illegal means. This time the film Bahut Hua Samman on Hotstar has been made available by the website. Bahut Hua Samman on Hotstar download access has been uploaded on the website. Bahut Hua Samman web series download through Filmyzilla is illegal and users must only use the correct means of streaming Bahut Hua Samman on Hotstar. Anyone can access Voot through subscription. However, the series has got leaked on Filmyzilla. Hotstar India is yet to comment on the situation or take any action on the matter.

'Bahut Hua Samman' full movie

Bahut Hua Samman full movie download comes after the film was trending on YouTube as per lifestyleasia.com. The film is a comedy, slice of life story helmed by Ashish Shukla. It is releasing on October 2, 2020, and can be watched with a basic subscription of the OTT platform. The film is about two young men who take up illicit means to earn a living after unemployment strikes them in the field of engineering.

The cast of 'Bahut Hua Samman'

Sanjay Mishra is essaying the role of Bakchod Baba in the web-film. He was formerly seen in films like Masaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ankhon Dekhi, Jolly LLB, Guru and more. In the reel story, he is a crime mentor to two college students. Raghav Juyal is essaying the role of Bony, in the reel story, he is an engineer who wants to earn his way in the industry through illegal means.

Abhishek Chauhan essays the role of Bony’s friend that is Fundoo. He is Bony’s aide in all criminal activities. Ram Kapoor will be essaying the role of Lovely Singh in this story. Nidhi Singh will be seen in the shoes of a police inspector in the story, who has to catch Bony and Fundoo. Namit Das is essaying the role of Rajat Tiwari in the film.

The government on a hunt for illegal piracy-related activities

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

