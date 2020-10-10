Filmyzilla Leaks 'Gini Weds Sunny' Film For Download After Its OTT Release

Filmyzilla has once again resorted to releasing shows through illegal means. This time the film Gini Weds Sunny that released on Netflix has been made available by the website. Gini Weds Sunny download access has been uploaded on the website. Gini Weds Sunny full movie download through Filmyzilla is illegal and users must only use the correct means of streaming Gini Weds Sunny on Netflix. Anyone can access Netflix through subscription. However, the film has got leaked on Filmyzilla. Netflix India is yet to comment on the situation or take any action on the matter.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Cargo Movie For Download After Its Netflix Release

Gini Weds Sunny review

The film Ginni Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna and bankrolled by Vinod Bachchan. The film has been bankrolled by Soundrya Production. The script was penned by Navjot Gulati and the dialogue credits go to Sumit Arora. The film is deemed to be Puneet Khanna’s first directorial venture. The film was ready for a theatrical release. However, the coronavirus situation in the country pushed the film to the digital space. Netflix acquired the rights to release the film.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix Movie 'Serious Men' For Download Day After Its Release

The cast of Gini Weds Sunny

Yami Gautam is essaying the lead role of Simran 'Ginny' Juneja and Vikrant Massey is essaying the role of Satnam 'Sunny' Sethi

Mansi Sharma is essaying the role of Manpreet

Suhail Nayyar is essaying the role of Nishant Rathee

Rajiv Gupta is essaying the role of Pappi Sethi

Ayesha Raza Mishra is essaying the role of Shobha Juneja

Mazel Vyas is essaying the role of Nimmi Sethi

The government on a hunt for illegal piracy-related activities

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Aashram' Web Series For Download On Its Website

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Bahut Hua Samman' Web Series After Its OTT Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.