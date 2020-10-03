Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix Movie 'Serious Men' For Download Day After Its Release

Filmyzilla is one of the illegal websites operating in India which are involved in digital piracy of content. The website has leaked several big web series and movies in the past. The notorious website has struck again as it has leaked the latest Netflix movie Serious Men for download on its illegal website. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Serious Men gets leaked

Serious Men on Netflix released on October 2, 2020. Within a day of its official release, Filmyzilla has made the Serious Men download available on its illegal website. The Serious Men download on Filmyzilla has surely caused the makers a huge loss in viewership. To watch Serious Men, one just needs to have a proper subscription of Netflix. Any subscriber of the streaming platform can watch Serious Men on Netflix anytime now.

About Serious Men on Netflix

Serious Men is the latest movie to have released on Netflix. The movie is based on the novel by the same name by Manu Joseph. The drama features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of a Tamil Dalit trying to get out a life full of hurdles. The movie is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Indira Tiwari, M. Nasser, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sanjay Narvekar, and Vidhi Chitalia. In key roles.

Government against illegal piracy activities

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image Credits: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

