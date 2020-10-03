Filmyzilla Leaks 'Expiry Date' Season 1 For Download On Its Illegal Website

The piracy of digital content in India continues to be one of the biggest problems in the entertainment industry. There are several illegal websites in India which leak web series and movies causing a major loss to the makers. In the past, a lot of movies and web series were affected by such websites. Filmyzilla is one such notorious website which is known to leak several big movies and web series. The illegal website has struck again by leaking the web series Expiry Date season 1 within a day after its release. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Expiry Date web series download made available on Filmyzilla

Expiry Date season 1 premiered on the OTT platform Zee5 on October 2, 2020. The ill-famed website Filmyzilla has made Expiry Date web series download available for users. The users from all over the world can now download the full series from Filmyzilla without any cost illegally. However, Expiry Date web series download from Filmyzilla is illegal and people are advised to not access the Expiry Date season 1 from the notorious website. To watch the Expiry Date season 1, one just needs to have a Zee5 subscription. All the users are advised to use this correct method of streaming Expiry Date season 1 on Zee5.

Expiry Date web series

Expiry Date is a new Hindi-Telugu web series on Zee5. The show features several notable actors from South Indian film industry like Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza among others. The story of Expiry Date season 1 revolves around two couples. Their lives take unexpected turns when jealousy and anger takes over. The protagonist who is a married man finds out that his wife is cheating on him and in a series of unexpected events ends up killing her.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their websites. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image Credits: tonylukekocherry Instagram

