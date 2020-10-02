Filmyzilla Leaks 'Aashram' Web Series For Download On Its Website

Digital piracy of content continues to be one of the biggest problems of the entertainment industry in India. A lot of websites operate illegally in India which provide various digital content like movies, web series, games, etc to users for free. Filmyzilla is one such infamous website which is known for its illegal activities and piracy of content. In the past Filmyzilla has leaked several big web series and movies on its illegal website. Filmyzilla once again shocked the entertainment business as it has leaked Aashram web series on its notorious website. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Aashram web series download leaked on Filmyzilla

The illegal content piracy website Filmyzilla has made Aashram web series download available on its infamous website. Aashram full series download can be done by users all over the world without any cost. Aashram web series download on Filmyzilla has surely proved to be one of the major reasons of losses to the makers of the Aashram web series. Aashram web series download on Filmyzilla is illegal and people are advised not to access the site to do Aashram full series download. All the people can go to MX player and watch the show for free. Aashram web series was released on August 28, 2020.

About Aashram web series

Aashram is a Hindi language crime drama. The show is directed by popular filmmaker Prakash Jha for MX Player original. The Aashram web series is also produced by him under Prakash Jha Productions. The series features Bobby Deol in the lead role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala. Aashram web series also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmaay Ranjan, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood and Navdeep Tomar in key roles

Government against illegal digital piracy websites like Filmyzilla

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

