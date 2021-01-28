Filmyzilla Leaks Madam Chief Minister Only Hours After Its Release, Read More

Recently the Richa Chadda-starrer Madam Chief Minister was released in cinemas across India. The 2021 Indian Hindi-language political drama film directed by Subhash Kapoor and stars Richa Chadda in the lead role. However, fans saw that only hours after its theatrical release on January 22, the film a Madam Chief Minister download link was made available on the Indian torrent website Filmyzilla. Read on to learn more about it.

Read | Filmyzilla leaks Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' post OTT release

Filmyzilla leaks Madam Chief Minister

The pirate website Filmyzilla has been pirating mainstream Bollywood and Hollywood movies for a long time now. The website provides the users free HD latest movie download online. It is very well known that pirating is one of the major challenges that big film production companies are facing. Filmyzilla is amongst the many Indian sites that pirate newly released streaming content and movies. Recently Filmyzilla released a download link for the latest Netflix film Madam Chief Minister.

Read | Filmyzilla leaks latest movie 'Coolie No 1' for download on its ill-famed website

Movie piracy is considered illegal in India, the USA and many different countries. The Indian government has banned sites like Filmyzilla movies download, Movierulz, 123movies and TamilRockers from Google. However, seemingly these sites keep creating domain extensions from .com. .info, .best, .in, .uk and more to tackle the efforts made by the government to stop the leak of movies on such websites.

Read | Filmyzilla leaks Gashmeer & Yudhishthir starrer 'Shrikant Bashir' post OTT ReleaseRead | Filmyzilla leaks latest horror movie 'Durgamati' for download on its illegal website

More about Filmyzilla

Filmyzilla.com Bollywood is infamous for leaking Hindi movies before or during their release in the theatres. The notorious piracy website gives provides its audiences a huge collection of Hollywood, Hindi dub, Tamil and Telugu movies online. All the pirated content on the website is available for free as well.

To lure many movie watchers into accessing their pirated content, they have made content on their website, easily accessible and mobile-friendly. Hence one can watch and download movies without any fear of viruses. Filmzilla Tamil provides the HD and high quality of newly-launched Tollywood films to their South Indian customers. The pirated films and shows on Filmyzilla are uploaded as quickly as possible and the initial quality of the latest free download movies are between 360P to 720P. However, later, after a few weeks, HD quality movies are uploaded.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.