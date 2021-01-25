Filmyzilla Leaks Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'The White Tiger' Post OTT Release

Netflix recently released the much-awaited 2021 drama film The White Tiger. Starring actors in the likes of Priyanka Chopra, and Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav (lead role), the film is helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It is an adaptation of the 2008 novel by Aravind Adiga which goes by the same name. The film arrived on Netflix on January 22, 2021 but had been released in theatres on January 13. However, shortly after the film was released on Netflix, many of its fans found that a download link for it had been made available on one of the pirate websites, called Filmyzilla.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares mesmerising series of photos as 'The White Tiger' gets love

The White Tiger download on Filmyzilla

The pirate website Filmyzilla has been pirating mainstream Bollywood and Hollywood movies for a long time now. The website provides the users free HD latest movie download online. Pirating is one of the major challenges that big film production companies are facing and Filmyzilla is amongst the many Indian sites that pirate newly released streaming content and movies. Recently Filmyzilla released download link for the latest Netflix film The White Tiger.

Read | 'The White Tiger', 'Super Over', 'Boitorini '& other most-awaited films released this week

The White Tiger was released on Netflix January 22. However, shortly after its web release of the release, fans were shocked to see that it was available on the pirated Indian torrent website Filmyzilla. Recently the infamous torrent website also leaked Bobby Deol starrer Class of ’83, Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 2 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz. It also leaked a download link for the Amazon Prime show Paatal Lok was also leaked on Filmyzilla shortly after its release. The torrent website has now provided The White Tiger download link for Bollywood fans on its website.

Read | 'The White Tiger' Review: Adarsh Gourav roars in this enthralling tale about servitude

In addition to this, the torrent website already has a huge stack of freshly released films such as Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good News, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and more. Hollywood films such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and John Wick 3 were also recently leaked by Filmyzilla. In addition to this Filmyzilla has also leaked many regional movies and web series.

Read | 'The White Tiger' review: Netizens hail story, call it 'engaging & thought-provoking'

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.