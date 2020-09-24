Filmyzilla Leaks 'Crackdown' Web Series For Download After Its OTT Release

Filmyzilla is at it again with illegal download activities and the latest web series to fall prey is Crackdown on Voot that has been made available by the website. Crackdown web series download access has been uploaded on the website. Crackdown web series download through Filmyzilla is illegal and users are urged to use the correct means of streaming Crackdown on Voot. Anyone can access the site. However, the series is available on the illegal platform for full download. Voot India is yet to comment on the situation or take any action on the matter.

Crackdown web series for download on Filmyzilla

Crackdown web series was released on the OTT platform Voot on September 23, and it is now available for streaming for the subscribers of the OTT giant. The trailer of the show aired on September 17, 2020, giving a glimpse of the extreme actions and the crime drama. The storyline boasts of unsung heroes who will not hold back when it comes to protecting his motherland. These RAW agents make it their mission to ‘crackdown’ on the enemy hideouts and possible threats to common people through planned heists and dangerous missions. Crackdown on Voot has eight episodes with an average of 40 to 50 minutes of streaming time per episode.

Cast of Crackdown web series

Saqib Saleem is essaying the role of Riyaaz Pathan for all the episodes. Shriya Pilgaonkar is essaying the role of Divya in the reel story. In supporting cast, Iqbal Khan is essaying the role of Zorawar. Ankur Bhatia will be in the shoes of Tariq and Waluscha De Sousa as Garima.

The government on a hunt for illegal piracy-related activities-

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

