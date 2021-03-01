Filmyzilla Leaks 'The Girl On The Train' Download On Its Website Days After The Release

Filmyzilla is one of the most infamous websites known to release illegal copies of ongoing movies within hours of their release. Among many blockbuster hits like Drishyam 2 and The White Tiger, Netflix' most recent venture The Girl on the Train also saw itself being sold illegally. Such leaks cause a huge loss to the movie's makers, hence viewers are advised to reserve from downloading pirated copies. Here's what happened with The Girl on the Train movie.

Filmyzilla leaks Netflix's The Girl on the Train download

The Girl on the Train, adapted from the best-selling book of the same name, follows the life of Mira Kapoor who gets entangled in a missing person's murder case. Unable to trust her own memory, Mira begins her own investigation while the police are still behind her, suspecting her of the possible crime. The Girl on the Train download is available for free on such pirated websites although its distribution rights are solely bought by Netflix. The movie is currently leading the top 10 charts on Netflix. Viewers are curious to see if Parineeti starrer breaks the record of her sister Priyanka Chopra's movie, We Are All Heroes, which became the first movie to hold the longest record of 57 days on Netflix' top 10.

Many are being lured to watch the movie illegally as it can be viewed free of cost. However, one must be aware that this act is named illegal in many countries including India, and that its repercussions are bound to take place. Therefore, it is advised to steer clear from such crimes and instead, follow the ethical route by viewing the movie on Netflix only. Netflix brings new movies from around the world every Friday due to the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdown restrictions that refrain people from going to theatres.

Since there's no telling on when the situation will go back to normal, OTT platforms are the only route as of now to view the latest content. Cinema theatres are slowly opening up but many filmmakers are still skeptical about releasing their movies there. This further reinforces the rumour that OTT might just be the new staple for viewing movies.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

