Rachel White calls 'The Girl on the Train' 'horrible', is unhappy on stereotyping of lead

Though no major Bollywood films are hitting theatres yet, many makers have stuck to releasing their ventures, even online, on Friday. The latest to take the online route was Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train that faced another factor remaining unchanged for online releases, the reviews that came in on social media. The thriller opened to mixed reviews, and among those who was not pleased was actor Rachel White.

Rachel White unhappy with Parineeti's The Girl on the Train

Rachel White, known for her work in movies in Ungli and Mismatched, pointed out the ‘stereotyping’ for women dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder or addiction. The actor pointed out the ‘black nails and dark eyes’ showcased by Parineeti’s character. Calling her look as 'gothic zombie’, she also drew attention to her 'balayaged hair that stays beautifully intact.’

She added that if breaking the taboo around mental illness was such a 'necessity', there was a need to be ‘more realistic.'

Yet another stereotype for women dealing with PTSD or addiction. Black Nails and dark eyes. A Gothic zombie with balayaged hair that stays beautifully intact. If breaking the taboo around mental illness is such a necessity(which it is)we need to start being more realistic #TGOTT — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) February 26, 2021

Rachel also responded to a critic’s review of the movie as ‘torture.’ She added to it and called it ‘horrible.’

The movie, however, received praises from a section on social media with netizens calling Parineeti’s act as ‘landmark.'

The Girl on the Train

The Girl on the Train traces the story of Parineeti's character Mira, who plays an alcoholic and a troubled divorcee, and gets embroiled in a murder case investigation. The movie streams on Netflix. The thriller, adapted from the 2015 novel of the same name, and a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt, also stars Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari., among others.

