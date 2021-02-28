Priyanka Chopra catches 'The Girl on the Train', pens message for sister Parineeti Chopra

After having no releases in 2020, Parineeti Chopra is out with her next, The Girl on the Train. The fact that the actor leads the movie on her shoulders was a major factor that excited her fans. As the thriller hit Netflix on Friday and reviews poured in, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas too gave a thumbs up to the venture.

READ: 'The Girl On The Train' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Mystery Thriller

Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti’s The Girl on the Train

Priyanka Chopra Jonas caught her sister’s The Girl on the Train upon its release and seemed impressed. Sharing a picture of her screen with movie playing on her TV screen, the actor wrote that she was proud of 'Tisha', referring to Parineeti by her nickname.

She stated that the movie was out now, while posting flame, heart and thumbs-up emojis.

READ: The Girl On The Train Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Mystery Thriller

The Girl On the Train has been receiving praises from a section that termed Parineeti’s performance, in particular, has been termed as ‘landmark.’ However, some were also not too convinced with the movie. One of them was actor Rachel White who called the movie ‘horrible’, while accusing the makers of stereotyping a character suffering from PTSD and addiction.

Based on the novel of the same name, the movie sees Parineeti playing the character Mira, who is an alcoholic and a stressed divorcee, witnesses a turning point in her life when she is embroiled in a murder case investigation.

The movie also stars Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

READ: Rachel White Calls 'The Girl On The Train' 'horrible', Is Unhappy On Stereotyping Of Lead

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The Desi Girl's Filmography

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.