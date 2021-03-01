Parineeti Chopra On Reviews For 'The Girl On The Train'; Shares Heartfelt Note To Fans

As Parineeti Chopra has been enjoying the love and appreciation received from all her fans for her latest Netflix movie, The Girl On The Train. She recently shared a sweet video clip of herself in order to thank all her fans and admirers who showered love on her for her amazing performance. She shared a song from the movie which was in fact sung by her and the moment her fans listened to the song, they were all left thrilled.

Parineeti thanks the fans for TGOTT

Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this adorable video clip of herself in which she can be seen getting her makeup done while singing a song from her latest movie, The Girl On The Train. In the video, she can be seen sitting in a white coloured robe while one of the artists was doing her makeup while another one was styling her hair.

In the caption, she thanked all her fans for the support and added a namaste and heart symbol next to it. Many of the fans immediately took to her Instagram post and added tons of compliments in the comment section. Many of them praised how Parineeti Chopra’s voice in the song was awesome and even complimented her on how she essayed a stunning role in her film, The Girl On The Train. Some of the fans also stated how she looked fabulous in her video while others added heart and fire emojis in the comment section to express their feelings for her. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram and see how they loved her song.

An hour ago, the actor also added a couple of images in which she is seen happy. The caption stated how she was 'overwhelmed' and 'emotional' with the positive reviews that her performance in The Girl on the Train has received. In this post as well, she thanked the viewers.

The Girl On The Train plot

The movie released on February 26, 2021, on Netflix and is based on a British author’s novel in the same name. The Girl On The Train plot follows Parineeti’s character in the lead who is an alcoholic and a divorcee who somehow gets involved in a murder investigation. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the movie did not receive amazing reviews from the audience but Parineeti Chopra’s performance was highly appreciated. The movie was supposed to release earlier but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Girl On The Train cast

The Girl On The Train cast includes Parineeti Chopra as Mira Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari as Nusrat John, Kirti Kulhari as Inspector Dalbir Kaur Bagga, Avinash Tiwary as Shekhar Kapoor, Mira’s husband, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Dr Hamid, Chandru Bhojwani as Rajiv, Shamaun Ahmed as Anand Joshi, Nusrat’s husband, Vaunisha Kapoor as Komal, Nina Kumar as Zehra's friend, Vishakh Vadgama as Officer Kunal and many others.

