Find Out Sophie Choudry's Net Worth As She Rings In Her 39th Birthday

Film actor Sophie Choudry kick-started her career in entertainment industry in the mid-1990s. She is a singer, television presenter and model, who has managed to gain a loyal fan base over the years. As the actor celebrates his 39th birthday today, let us take a look at her net worth.

Sophie Choudry's net worth

As per a report in the media portal celebsagewiki.com, Sophie Choudry’s net worth is estimated between $ 1 million and $ 5 million. When this amount is converted to Indian Rupees, it equals to a sum of over Rs 7 crores and Rs 35 crores.

Source of Income

The major source of income for Sophie Choudry is through her career in acting in films and television. The actor also earns money through various brand endorsements and by appearing at various events and ceremonies. Over the years, she has been featured in various dance numbers in numerous Bollywood films.

Sophie Choudry's age

Sophie Choudry was born on February 8th in the year 1982.

Sophie Choudry's career

Sophie Choudry stepped in the film industry with David Dhawan directorial Shaadi No. 1 that released in 2005 and she had a supporting role in it. She further went on to be a part of films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, I See You, Heyy Babyy and Daddy Cool. The actor also dipped her toes in South Indian films cinema and has been featured in Vedi and 1: Nenokkadine, which released in 2011 and 2014 respectively. Further, Sophie has also been featured in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 7 and Bigg Boss 8 as a guest.

Apart from these, Sophie Choudry is also a well-known singer. She has lent her voice as a backup singer to playback singers like Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai. Further. she has been credited for Le Le Mera Dil, Baby Love – Sophie, Sound of Sophie, Aap Jaisa Koi and Do You Know Baby among others.

Awards received by Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry has won several awards which include Best Female Newcomer, Most Stylist Female in Music and Best Female Pop Artist.

