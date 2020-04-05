Find Out Which Is Vicky Kaushal’s Favourite Movie Of All Time Here!

Vicky Kaushal’s quarantine spare time resulted in an 'Ask me anything' session with fans. Many fans poured in questions regarding life and other details of the actor. One by one the actor made it a point that he answers them all. One interesting question he was asked was about his favourite films of all time.

Vicky Kaushal’s favourite film of all time

One fan sent in the question, “ What is Vicky Kaushal’s favourite movie of all time?” Vicky Kaushal shared not one but two of his favourite films in both Bollywood and Hollywood. In Bollywood Vicky Kaushal loves Mughal-E-Azam. The film released back in the 1860s and is considered a ‘Hall of Fame’ film that defined Indian cinema in the following years, because of the great acting and cinematography. Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal’s favourite Hollywood film is 12 Angry Men, this is another classic which released back in 1957. The film is a courtroom drama, which Vicky loves.

Check out how Vicky Kaushal answered a question based on his favourite films

Snippet Credits: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Mughal-E-Azam

12 Angry Men

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, part one of the three-part series bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Next, he will be seen in a biographical drama in and as Udham Singh in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. Furthermore, he will be essaying the role of Major Manekshaw in the film Sam. All of the projects are on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

