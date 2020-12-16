Did You Know A BTS Member Does Not Have A Driving License? Find Out Who

The South Korean all-boy pop band, BTS, has now become one of the most acclaimed musical bands globally. The group has broken several musical records by topping music charts months after month. But do you know there’s one of the members from the group who hasn’t taken their driving test yet?

Which of the BTS members do not have a driving license?

According to NewBreak.Com, back in the year 2019, an ardent fan of the septet shared that they have failed their driver’s license test on Weverse. For the unversed, Weverse, is a Korean mobile device application and online platform created by the South Korean entertainment company, Big Hit Entertainment. The application enables easy artist-to-fan communication for musicians and also has a specializes in hosting multimedia content.

ALSO READ| BTS' New Year Eve Live Concert Will Now Feature Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki Too!

The message shared by the fan on the application quickly prompted a response from the rapper RM aka Kim Namjoon of the boy band. He wrote, “That’s why I never do the test” on the app’s forum. RM also further added, “Lol no worried at least this planet has Namjoon”.

ALSO READ| BTS Gets Named As Time's Entertainer Of The Year, Fans Delighted For The Boy Band

In other news, BTS was recently named as TIME’s Entertainer of the Year. While announcing the news, the magazine expressed that they were astonished by the number of records the boy band has broken in recent times. The magazine reportedly quoted “BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom”. Meanwhile, BTS had to make a sudden change in their New Year Eve plans this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in South Korea.

ALSO READ| BTS Performs 'Dynamite' For TIME After Being Named As Entertainer Of The Year 2020

Big Hit Entertainment, the K-pop’s management company recently announced the cancellation of their year-end concert. However, the show will now be live-streamed exclusively at Weverse from 9.30 pm KST on December 31. The virtual streaming has also witnessed the addition of several acclaimed musicians. The BTS’ New Year Eve plans now will feature performances from artists like Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki. On the other hand, BTS’ has also garnered another achievement in their kitty as the band’s hit single Dynamite ranked at the fifth position on the Billboard’s Pop Songs radio chart.

ALSO READ| BTS Creates History As 7 Albums End Up On Billboard's World Albums Charts; Read For More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.