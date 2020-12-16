Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Her Current Mood As She Dons A Cool 'Stay Away' Face Mask

On Wednesday, December 16, actor Sonakshi Sinha, took to Instagram, to express her current mood with all her followers. In a quite quirky way, she went on to use her face mask to convey her emotions while keeping in mind all the precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 scarce. Here’s a quick sneak peek into Sonakshi’s mood.

Sonakshi Sinha’s current mood

In the short clips shared on her Instagram story, the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen donning a black casual ensemble. A neon green cap is used to accessorise her look, which is also adding colour-pop to her chic look. Nude makeup, winged eyeliner and hair tied in a ponytail completed the look of the actor. However, the twist to her look is added by the face mask donned by her.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Shares Family Pic On Father Shatrughan's B'day, Latter Cancels Celebrations

The black mask features “Stay Away” imprinted in bold letters on it. Casually moving her hand and head around, the boomerang video essays that Sonakshi wishes to wear her “Stay Away” mask even when the world gets rid of the COVID-19 virus. The short clip was shared by her stating that it is her current ‘mood’. Check out the story shared by Sonakshi Sinha here:

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Takes Up The 'My Elf Challenge'; Makes Mona Lisa Sit On Her Shoulders

In another boomerang video, Sonakshi was seen giving major fitness goals as she played a Q&A game with her Instagram family. While performing Cardio, the actor quizzed her followers asking how many steps will she complete today. Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Shares Gorgeous Picture, Shows New Way Of Battling Monday Blues

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to feature alongside Ajay Devgn in the upcoming war-drama movie 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the premise of the film chronicles the life of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was then in charge of the Bhuj airport. He along with 300 local women of Madhapar reconstructed the IAF airbase. While revealing her character poster of the film, Sonakshi wrote,

Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In Some Cool Transition Reels In Between Her Photoshoots; Watch

(Promo Image Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram & Picture Credit: Ajay Kadam)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.