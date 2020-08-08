Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Details Here

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to share their nuptial vows. The couple will have their lavish wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati has been sharing pictures from his big day on his social media. Check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s combined net worth.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati's Mother-in-law Gets Emotional At Their Pre-wedding Function, Here's Why

Rana Daggubati’s net worth

Rana Daggubati is a renowned star who has acted in films pan-Asia. He is one of the most famous actors in the Telugu film industry and has a huge fan base. Daggubati has done films in both south Indian as well as the Hindi film industry. Apart from being a part of the Baahubali saga, he has also acted in films like Akshay Kumar starrer Baby and Housefull 4. According to IB Times, Rana Daggubati’s net worth is around Rs 142 crores with an annual salary of around Rs 6 to 8 crores.

Rana also owns luxurious cars and watches. He has many properties in many cities in India. Rana comes from a highly reputed family from the South Indian film industry. He is the grandson of popular film producer Ramanaidu and the son of popular film producer, studio owner, distributor, and managing director of Suresh productions, Daggubati Suresh Babu. He is also the nephew of popular actor Venkatesh.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Shake A Leg As They Celebrate At Their Haldi Ceremony

Miheeka Bajaj’s net worth

Miheeka Bajaj is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She is an interior designer herself. Rana Daggubati’s ladylove Miheeka is an entrepreneur as well as the owner of a company titled due drops design studio. She is the niece of producer and distributor Tolu Bajaj.

According to reports, Miheeka Bajaj's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be around Rs 153.34 crore. However, her annual income has not been revealed as of now. She considers Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to be a close friend and even attended her wedding in 2018. It has been reported that Miheeka Bajaj’s family has known Anil and Boney Kapoor for quite some time. It has also been reported that Miheeka Bajaj stayed at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu when she was working in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Miheeka Bajaj Is A Gorgeous Bride As More Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony Surface

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding

According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony will be a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people will be attending the wedding. The wedding invitation list includes Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Where Did 'Baahubali' Actor Rana Daggubati And His Fiancé Miheeka Bajaj First Meet?

The wedding is supposed to have a special theme. Reports suggest that Miheeka Bajaj’s house was decorated with roses and there were flowers leading up to her house on the occasion of the wedding as well. The wedding will reportedly take place according to Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions.

According to reports, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj both live in Hyderabad. However, they first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s bond has strengthened over the years. Both their families are excited about the wedding.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Congratulates Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj On Their Wedding

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.