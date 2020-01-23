Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Are Sight To Behold In THESE Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor who is always in news, has charmed her fans with her unique fashion statement. Kareena is often seen posing for pictures with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Needless to mention, the popular Bollywood couple's photos have always left fans in awe. They are observed as the fearless and lovely couple, who never shies from the paparazzi. Kareena and Saif's pictures have time and again redefined couple goals. Here's a list of some of their stunning pictures that you cannot miss. Have a look-

Pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan look adorable in this click against the snowy backdrop. The couple went on a holiday to Switzerland for the New Year celebration and the lovely holiday vibes are evident in the picture.

This picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan has Saif in a traditional outfit along with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red designer dress. The couple was clicked at a wedding where they gave major couple goals with their complimenting ethnic outfits.

Here, Kareena is wearing a cream colour jacket and Saif is wearing a similar, cream colour coat. Kareena Kapoor Khan believes that love is the bridge between anything, which is quite evident from her caption. Take a look.

Catch the power couple acing this traditional look. Kareena is seen wearing a lehenga while Saif is in a traditional coat and kurta pyjama. This picture shows the deep love between the couple and has also received pouring love from fans.

This one definitely tops the charts. The couple looks extremely cute in this picture, which was reportedly clicked at the Pataudi Palace. A picture like this can certainly not be missed.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram*)

