Five Facts About Saif Ali Khan's Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor who was born to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is a well-known face in India. He was a former captain of the Indian cricket team and was also known by the nickname 'tiger'. Despite the common belief that he was called tiger due to his exceptional fielding skills, he mentioned in his autobiography that he had a tigerish propensity for crawling energetically about the floors on all fours. He got the name of 'tiger' before he became a cricketer. Read on to know more facts about Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Five facts to know about Mansoor Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan’s full name is Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi. He was born on January 5, 1941. He was the titular Nawab of Pataudi from the year 1952 to 1971. Even though the princely state, Pataudi, had been merged with India after the end of British Raj in the year 1947, Mansoor Ali held his title. Source: Youtube screengrab from The EPIC Channel In the year 1971, the Indian constitution passed an amendment under which the privy purses of princes in the Indian republic were abolished and official recognition of their titles came to an end. Mansoor Ali became a pretend Nawab of Bhopal in the year 1995 and stayed till 2011. He was succeeded by Saif Ali Khan. Source: Youtube screengrab from The EPIC Channel Mansoor Ali Khan used to play cricket for the Indian cricket team. He was made the captain of the Indian cricket team at the age of 21. He was described as one of the greatest captains’ Indian cricket team has ever had. Commentator John Arlott and former England team captain, Ted Dexter had also called Mansoor Ali Khan as the best fielder in the world during their time. Source: Youtube screengrab from The EPIC Channel Mansoor Ali Khan was born in the city of Bhopal. He was born to Iftikhar Ali Khan and Begum of Bhopal, Sajida Sultan. Mansoor Ali Khan’s father too was a renowned cricketer. Mansoor Ali Khan completed his education at Minto Circle in Aligarh and then later went to Welham Boys’ School in Dehradun. Source: Youtube screengrab from The EPIC Channel Mansoor Ali Khan married Sharmila Tagore who is an Indian actor. They have three children together, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. He passed away in the year 2011 due to health issues.

Image credits: Youtube screengrab from The EPIC Channel

