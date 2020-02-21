Saif Ali Khan In Bollywood: When The Year 1993 Proved Crucial For The Chhote Nawab

Saif Ali Khan is considered as one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He last appeared in the Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman, which was liked by fans and critics alike. The actor made his acting debut in the year 1993. Here is a look at the films that he featured in, in his debut year.

Saif Ali Khan films in his debut year

1. Parampara

Parampara is a drama film released in the year 1993. The film revolved around two families who have been at conflict for the longest time. The film was directed by Yash Chopra and was written jointly by Aditya Chopra and Honey Irani. Parampara featured Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Pratap P. Singh. It also starred actors like Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, and Raveena Tandon, amongst others.

2. Pehchaan

This film was a thriller drama based on a man who is accused of sexual molestation. It was directed by Deepak S. Shivdasani and written by Robin Bhatt. The film starred Saif Ali Khan in the role of Kunal Verma. It also starred actors like Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shirodkar, Madhoo, and Kiran Kumar, amongst others.

3. Pehla Nasha

Pehla Nasha was a mystery film that revolved around the life of an actor who is claustrophobic. Pehla Nasha was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, who also contributed to the script of the film. The film starred Saif Ali Khan in a small role where he played himself. It starred actors like Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Read Saif Ali Khan Had Ups & Downs Over The Years In Bollywood; Read

Also read Saif Ali Khan & Other Bollywood Actors Who Danced To The Remixes Of Their Old Songs

4. Aashik Aawara

Aashik Aawara was a drama film that revolved around a man who was raised by a thief. The film was directed by Umesh Mehra who had also contributed to the story of the film. Saif Ali Khan played the lead role in this film. He was seen in the shoes of Rakesh Rajpal. Aashik Aawara also starred actors like Mamta Kulkarni and Mohnish Bahl in important roles.

Image Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani Instagram

Read Here's What Happened When Saif Ali Khan Was The Guest On Wife Kareena Kapoor's Radio Show

Also read 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', The Saif Ali Khan Starrer To Clash With Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.