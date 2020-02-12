Kiara Advani's Best Chart-topping Numbers That You Should Not Miss

Kiara Advani made her mark in the movie industry starting with a supporting role in M.S. Dhoni to her massive blockbuster hit movie Kabir Singh. She is currently the 'it' girl in Bollywood with more than 3 film releases lined up for this year. The Good Newwz actor has had a long list of hit songs that she has featured in but here is a list of some of her best songs.

Cheez Badi

Cheez Badi song is from the movie Machine which marked the debut of actor Mustafa. Kiara Advani played the leading lady in the romantic thriller film. The movie released in 2017 and the song became a massive hit with the nostalgic vocals of Udit Narayan and the sensational singer Neha Kakkar.

Kaise Hua

Kiara Advani featured in the romantic song titled Kaise Hua from her blockbuster movie Kabir Singh. The song is the perfect portrayal of the rollercoaster of emotions that couples go through. The song was sung by Vishal Mishra.

Thassadiyya

The song Thassadiyya featured Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The music is by the famous South Indian artist Devi Sri Prasad. The song is sung in the beautiful vocals of Jaspreet Jasz and M M Manasi for this Telugu movie.

Sauda Khara Khara

The song Sauda Khara Khara is from the movie Good Newwz which featured Kiara along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta while the song was crooned by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir, and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Urvashi

Kiara and Shahid featured together for the first time in this song titled Urvashi before starring together in the movie Kabir Singh. The song Urvashi was a remake of the old chart-topping number where the new version was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

