Kiara Advani's Best Traditional Lehenga And Saree Looks To Get Inspired

Kiara Advani is the latest name to join the cast of the upcoming war film Shershah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara was last seen making a dazzling appearance in exquisite lehengas at the Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding events. Take a look at the traditional style file of the Good Newwz actor.

Princess look in a green lehenga

There is no harm in making yourself feel like a princess from time to time, and Shyamal & Bhumika's mint green lehenga does simply that. The puffed sleeve blouse in this lehenga outfit is simply the star of Kiara's sultry princess look.

Image Source Shyamal & Bhumika Instagram

Kiara in a sizzling red bridal lehenga

The ravishing actor rocked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal in New Delhi. The Kabir Singh actor completed her sexy look with a statement neckpiece of diamonds and emeralds.

Traditional yet sexy

Kiara Advani’s pink-orange lehenga is the perfect amount of sexy a bridesmaid would need at a wedding event. The lehenga looks stylish yet sultry because of the plunging neckline of the glittery blouse.

Image courtesy: Yogen Shah Instagram

Gold lehenga

This might be the best gold lehenga Kiara Advani has donned as the strappy blouse was simply the highlight of this gold lehenga. It was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Kiara Advani in a Manish Malhotra orange lehenga

The coral brocade lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse is something simply perfect for a bridesmaid at a wedding. The simple design is not only sultry but also a perfect daywear outfit.

Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra Instagram

In a shimmery red lehenga

Kiara's red lehenga is simply magical due to the shimmery low cut blouse along with the beautifully fitted red lehenga skirt.

Image courtesy: Anushka Khanna Instagram

Kiara Advani in a sensual gold saree

Kiara Advani nails this sensual yet traditional look wearing this strapless blouse and a saree with two-toned floral sequins. The sheer saree simply adds up all the glam to her saree look. The saree is designed by famous designer Shehlaa Khan.

Image courtesy: Shehlaa Khan Instagram

Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, reported being an official remake of Tamil film Kanchana. According to the reports, the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer is all set to release in June 2020. Kiara Advani is also a part of upcoming big-scale movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, among others.

