Kiara Advani's Best Traditional Lehenga And Saree Looks To Get Inspired

Bollywood News

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani's traditional style file just can't be missed. The 'it' girl of Bollywood has many amazing traditional outfits to check out

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is the latest name to join the cast of the upcoming war film Shershah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara was last seen making a dazzling appearance in exquisite lehengas at the Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding events. Take a look at the traditional style file of the Good Newwz actor. 

Princess look in a green lehenga 

There is no harm in making yourself feel like a princess from time to time, and Shyamal & Bhumika's mint green lehenga does simply that. The puffed sleeve blouse in this lehenga outfit is simply the star of Kiara's sultry princess look. 

Kiara Advani sexy outfits

Image Source Shyamal & Bhumika Instagram

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Burn The Dance Floor, Internet Tags Them As 'Sidkara'

Kiara in a sizzling red bridal lehenga

The ravishing actor rocked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal in New Delhi. The Kabir Singh actor completed her sexy look with a statement neckpiece of diamonds and emeralds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani & Tara Sutaria Did Not Dance Together At Armaan's Wedding Due To THIS Actor?

Traditional yet sexy

Kiara Advani’s pink-orange lehenga is the perfect amount of sexy a bridesmaid would need at a wedding event. The lehenga looks stylish yet sultry because of the plunging neckline of the glittery blouse. 

Kiara Advani in multicolour lehenga
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: Yogen Shah Instagram

Gold lehenga

This might be the best gold lehenga Kiara Advani has donned as the strappy blouse was simply the highlight of this gold lehenga. It was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani in a Manish Malhotra orange lehenga

The coral brocade lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse is something simply perfect for a bridesmaid at a wedding. The simple design is not only sultry but also a perfect daywear outfit. 

Kiara Advani in a Manish Malhotra orange lehenga

Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra Instagram

In a shimmery red lehenga

Kiara's red lehenga is simply magical due to the shimmery low cut blouse along with the beautifully fitted red lehenga skirt. 

Kiara Advani lehenga

Image courtesy: Anushka Khanna Instagram

Kiara Advani in a sensual gold saree

Kiara Advani nails this sensual yet traditional look wearing this strapless blouse and a saree with two-toned floral sequins. The sheer saree simply adds up all the glam to her saree look. The saree is designed by famous designer Shehlaa Khan. 

Kiara Advani sexy outfits

Image courtesy: Shehlaa Khan Instagram

ALSO READ| From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, reported being an official remake of Tamil film Kanchana. According to the reports, the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer is all set to release in June 2020. Kiara Advani is also a part of upcoming big-scale movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, among others. 

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Lights The Dance Floor With Her Scintillating Moves At Armaan Jain Reception

 

 

Published:
