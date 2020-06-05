Five Reasons That Make Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya' A Must-watch

Koi Mil Gaya will always be remembered as India's most popular science fiction film. The movie featuring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the prominent role dealt with an extraordinary tale of an alien and his friendship with a human. Here are 5 reasons why this Hrithik Roshan starrer is a must-watch-

Five reasons why Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya is must-watch

Jadoo

The film Koi Mil Gaya is worth-watching anytime because of popular character Jadoo. The most loved alien who was left out on earth and helps a boy to overcome his shortcomings was an amazing character. Jadoo was one of the cutest creatures who appeared as a blue body, huge-eyed creature with special powers. The way he helps Rohit in the film will melt your heart.

The Chillar Party

Hrithik Roshan as Rohit in the film had a gang which includes his best friends. This gang of friends was an important part of the film Koi Mil Gaya. Their roles were significant in Rohit's life journey. Just like Sonia, his mother and Nisha, his girlfriend, this Chillar party gang were also by Rohit's side to support him.

The Basketball Match

The most interesting part of the film is the Basketball match when Rohit challenges his bully. When Rohit along with his chillar party enters the ground as Kasauli Tigers in a basketball match, the audiences were quite amazed. The entire sequence is hilarious. The back-ground commentary makes the scene a must-watch.

Songs

Koi Mil Gaya was also a complete package of super hit songs. Like all other movies, Koi Mil Gaya also bagged an assortment of various songs that transferred all sorts of emotions to the viewers. The film Koi Mil Gaya gave us all mixed tracks such as the sweet and innocent In Panchiyon Ko, and a super dancing number like It’s Magic, adding to it a romantic track like Haila Haila.

Chelaram Sukhwani (Johnny Lever)

Johnny Lever is one of the most-loved comedians in Bollywood. His cop role as Chelaram Sukhwani in the film is still a fan favourite. Chelaram offers the comedy dose to the movie as he always keeps shouting at Rohit and his gang but also has a soft corner for them. All his scenes from the film are worth-watching.

