Five Things To Note From John Abraham’s Instagram; Find Out Here

After his impressive performance in his latest comedy film Pagalpanti, John Abraham is involved in many films, the production of which is at a halt due to the pandemic. These films include Ek Villain 2, Mumbai Saga and Attack. The actor is taking this lockdown time to update his Instagram in several instances. Here are some of the posts of the actor that will inspire you to post. Read on!

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Elaan' Marks The Come-back Of Mithun Chakraborty; Read More Trivia

Love for the big machines

John Abraham evidently loved big machines form many of his posts on Instagram. He constantly posts about the bikes that he owns. John Abraham’s love for bikes can be traced back to Dhoom film, in which he essayed the antagonist. In one video he described all the versions he owns.

Always pets first

John Abraham is a proud dad to a stray dog as well as a pedigree dog. He constantly raises awareness of feeding stray dogs and posts perfect pictures with pets. John Abraham’s Instagram is full of pictures of his fur babies. Even during the lockdown phase, he urged fans to feed the strays dogs in the neighbourhood.

Also Read | John Abraham To Abhay Deol: B-town Actors Who Are Blessed With Dimples, See List Here

Fitness goals for all

John Abraham’s fans are well aware of his fitness routines. His Instagram as well is full of his rigorous training pictures and videos. The actor does not shy away from showing of well-built body.

Love for the profession

John Abraham has posted pictures and BTS videos from the sets of his films on his Instagram. The actor is seen appreciating his co-stars and all his crew members several times. Here is one such picture during his film's shoot from Dishoom.

Also Read | John Abraham's Movies That Fans Can Watch On Disney+ Hotstar Amid Lockdown

Meme Lover

In rare instances, John Abraham has proved he loves to share memes. The following one on his film Shootout at Wadala is rather hilarious. Another meme he shared was on his love for bikes.

Also Read | John Abraham And Arshad Warsi's Films That Are Must-watch; 'Kabul Express' To 'Pagalpanti'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.